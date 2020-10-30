Master list: Trick or treat hours for Halloween in the Stateline

STATELINE (WREX) — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted several different events in 2020. The latest? Trick-or-treating.



While majority of municipalities in our area announced they will be allowing trick-or-treating this year, there are several guidelines in place.



Guidelines include no homemade treats, limiting numbers in groups and having your porch light on if you are participating in festivities. If you do not want to participate, be sure your porch light is off.



You're also encouraged to wear a mask while trick-or-treating.



Here's a look at when you can go trick-or-treating this year:

Winnebago County:

Cherry Valley: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Durand: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Loves Park: Oct. 31 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m.

Machesney Park: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Pecatonica: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Rockford: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Rockton: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Roscoe: Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m.

South Beloit: Oct. 31 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Winnebago: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.

Boone County:

Belvidere: Oct. 31 from 4-8 p.m.

Caledonia: Oct. 31 from 5- 7 p.m.

Poplar Grove: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Ogle County:

Byron: Oct. 31 from 3-7 p.m.

Davis Junction: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Forreston: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Leaf River: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Mount Morris: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Oregon: Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Polo: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Rochelle: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Stillman Valley: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Stephenson County:

Cedarville: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Dakota: Oct. 31 4-7 p.m.

Davis: Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.

Freeport: Oct. 31 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Lena: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

Orangeville: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Lee County:

Amboy: Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Dixon: Oct. 31 from 4-7:30 p.m.

Paw Paw: Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m.

Steward: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.

PLACES YOU CANNOT TRICK OR TREAT:

All of the times and plans are subject to change due to the coronavirus pandemic.