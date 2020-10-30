Mahathir says remarks on French attacks taken out of context

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad says he is disgusted because his comments on attacks by Muslim extremists in France were taken out of context. Mahathir, 95, sparked widespread outrage when he wrote on his blog Thursday that “Muslims have a right to be angry and kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past.” Twitter removed a tweet from Mahathir containing the remark, which it said glorified violence, and France’s digital minister demanded the company also ban Mahathir from its platform. Mahathir says his critics failed to read his posting in full, and that moves to remove his posting despite his explanation were hypocritical and against freedom of speech.