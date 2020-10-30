Illinois surpasses 400,000 cases of COVID-19, sets new records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois surpassed 400,000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, and had the highest single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

Illinois reported 6,943 new cases and 36 new deaths on Friday. The state has now seen 402,401 total cases and 9,711 deaths.

The state broke the same record on Thursday for the highest single-day increase when it announced 6,363 new cases.

Illinois also reached a new daily testing record on Friday. In the past 24 hours, health workers processed 95,111 COVID-19 tests.

On Thursday night, 3,092 people were hospitalized and 673 of those patients were in the ICU.

Our state case positivity rate increased to 7.3 percent.

Forty-nine counties are at warning level for the virus. In our region, DeKalb, Boone, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago were all at a warning level.