Illinois publishes its school report card, but some administrators caution its accuracy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Illinois published its annual report card on Friday. The state tracks and publishes its data on things like graduation rate, attendance, truancy and teacher retention within the report.

However, this year the state said a number of those statistics could be skewed due to COVID-19. In particular, the lack of standardized testing and changing attendance throughout remote learning affected a number of data points.

Rockford and Belvidere saw slight increases in their graduation rates with Rockford rising one percentage point to 67% and Belvidere seeing a three point jump to 88%

Meanwhile, Harlem and Freeport School Districts saw a slight decline in their graduation rate. Harlem dropped from 84% to 83% this year with Freeport sliding down three percentage points from 2019 to 73% this year.

All four of those districts saw major improvements in their chronic absenteeism rates. This tracks when students miss 10% or more of school without an excuse.

Rockford: 20% (35% last year)

Harlem: 14% (23% last year)

Belvidere: 12% (20% last year)

Freeport: 15% (27% last year)

However the report card indicated area schools still have things to improve on. In particular, the state signaled 13 schools as "comprehensive." This means the schools either performed in the bottom 10% of the state, or were a high school that graduated less than 67% of its students. Eleven of those schools are in RPS with two of them being in Freeport.

Auburn High School

Rockford East High School

Bernard W Flinn Middle School

Kennedy Middle School

West Middle School

Ellis Elementary

Lewis Lemon Elementary

McIntosh Elementary

R.K. Welsh Elementary

Riverdahl Elementary

Jackson Carter School

Freeport Middle School

Taylor Park Elementary

Scott Bloomquist, Regional Superintendent for Boone and Winnebago says parents shouldn't put too much stock into the state's numbers. He says the more important thing is if individual school districts are hitting their goals and standards.

"The numbers aren't really accurate to what's going on," Bloomquist said. "The state has a way to measure what they consider to be the most important metrics of school improvement and school effectiveness. Every one of our districts has their own internal metrics that they use too."

He also encourages parents who are worried about the quality of their kids education to talk to teachers and administrators at their student's school

Click here if you want to look at how your school district did on the state's report card.