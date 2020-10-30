 Skip to Content

Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha by Friday evening

Kyle Rittenhouse appears for an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
(WKOW) — Though accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney, John Pierce, had informed the court previously that he planned to call witnesses, including Rittenhouse’s mother, he called no witnesses at today's extradition hearing.

His arguments focused on his contentions that the extradition papers have defects - namely that the criminal complaint was not sworn before a magistrate in Wisconsin. 

The hearing lasted about 30 minutes, and Rittenhouse was present in street clothes, unshackled.

A ruling is expected by 5 p.m. today.

