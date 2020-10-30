Illinois judge to rule on Rittenhouse extradition to Kenosha

CHICAGO (AP) — The mother of a 17-year-old accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is among those slated to testify at a hearing in Illinois to decide if her son should be extradited across the border to stand trial on homicide charges.

During Friday’s hearing, Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers also planned to call an expert on self-defense and former homicide detectives in their long-shot bid to block his extradition.

The killings occurred on Aug. 25, two days after a police officer trying to arrest Jacob Blake shot him seven times in the back, paralyzing him from the waist down.

State-to-state extraditions are typically formalities and judges rarely refuse to OK another state’s request to transfer a suspect.

By MICHAEL TARM AP Legal Affairs Writer