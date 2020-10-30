Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Abbotsford 28, Athens 22
Arrowhead 21, Kettle Moraine 3
Ashland 21, Antigo 8
Bonduel 41, Northland Pines 7
Boyceville 18, Cadott 8
Brillion 53, Valders 6
Cedar Grove-Belgium 41, Howards Grove 6
Cedarburg 41, West Bend West 6
Darlington 23, Potosi/Cassville 20
Elkhorn Area 34, Badger 33
Ellsworth 33, Somerset 8
Germantown 15, Catholic Memorial 0
Hudson 33, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 14
Iola-Scandinavia 46, Loyal 8
Kaukauna 35, Wrightstown 7
Kewaskum 23, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 13
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 48, Roncalli 12
Lake Holcombe/Cornell 10, Rib Lake/Prentice 6
Lake Mills 22, Sauk Prairie 13
Lakeside Lutheran 35, Portage 6
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 14, Suring 12
Luther 6, Hillsboro 0
Luxemburg-Casco 28, Little Chute 0
Markesan 68, Dodgeland 7
Mosinee 47, Merrill 0
Mukwonago 27, D.C. Everest 7
Muskego 49, Oconomowoc 0
New Holstein 42, Kiel 17
Oconto 30, Peshtigo 12
Onalaska 46, Aquinas 6
Palmyra-Eagle 31, Pardeeville 6
Pewaukee 34, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Platteville 42, Boscobel 6
Racine Lutheran 42, Brookfield Academy 14
Randolph 41, Fall River 6
Reedsville 24, Hilbert 17
Rhinelander 42, Hayward 6
Richland Center 19, Viroqua 6
Saint Croix Central 35, Prescott 0
Southern Door 40, Mishicot 0
Xavier 27, Winneconne 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Augusta vs. Independence/Gilmanton, ccd.
Barron vs. Northwestern, ccd.
Berlin vs. Omro, ccd.
Cambria-Friesland vs. Lourdes Academy, ccd.
Clear Lake vs. Colfax, ccd.
De Soto vs. Boscobel, ccd.
Dodgeville vs. Platteville, ccd.
Freedom vs. Marinette, ccd.
Horicon/Hustisford vs. Marshall, ccd.
Ithaca vs. Potosi/Cassville, ccd.
Manitowoc Lutheran vs. Ozaukee, ccd.
Menasha vs. Shawano, ccd.
Menomonie vs. Notre Dame, ccd.
Nekoosa vs. Manawa, ccd.
Oconto Falls vs. Crivitz, ccd.
Pecatonica/Argyle vs. Iowa-Grant, ccd.
Port Washington vs. Germantown, ccd.
Random Lake vs. Oostburg, ccd.
Regis vs. Fall Creek, ccd.
River Valley vs. Montello/Princeton/Green Lake, ccd.
Shiocton vs. Stratford, ccd.
Shoreland Lutheran vs. Dominican, ccd.
University School of Milwaukee vs. Martin Luther, ccd.
Waukesha South vs. Mukwonago, ccd.
Wisconsin Dells vs. Watertown Luther Prep, ccd.
Wittenberg-Birnamwood vs. Amherst, ccd.
