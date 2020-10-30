 Skip to Content

Friday Fun at Home Halloween Special – Braving the Haunted Basement

Friday Fun Halloween pic 2
Julian enters the haunted house on a special Halloween edition of Friday Fun at Home.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's a haunting return of Friday Fun at Home, as 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne and his son Julian bring back the series for a one-time special. Halloween happens to be Julian's favorite holiday, and since haunted houses are closed and trick-or-treating may not be as abundant as usual, we decided to make a haunted house in the basement and have some candy at the end, if we make it out.

We hope you enjoy this special Halloween edition of Friday Fun at Home, and have a safe and happy Halloween.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

