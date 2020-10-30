Friday Fun at Home Halloween Special – Braving the Haunted Basement

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's a haunting return of Friday Fun at Home, as 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne and his son Julian bring back the series for a one-time special. Halloween happens to be Julian's favorite holiday, and since haunted houses are closed and trick-or-treating may not be as abundant as usual, we decided to make a haunted house in the basement and have some candy at the end, if we make it out.

We hope you enjoy this special Halloween edition of Friday Fun at Home, and have a safe and happy Halloween.