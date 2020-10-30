EU: WHO should have more power to investigate outbreaks

LONDON (AP) — European countries are calling for the World Health Organization to be given greater powers to independently investigate outbreaks and compel countries to provide more data, after the devastating coronavirus pandemic highlighted the agency’s numerous shortcomings. After a meeting between European Union countries to discuss how the U.N. health agency should be strengthened, German health minister Jens Spahn said Friday that the WHO should receive more political support and financial backing for its international efforts to manage acute health crises. The EU countries underlined their support for the WHO, but suggested several proposals to revamp the U.N. agency.