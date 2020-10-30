Dodgers decline option on RHP Jimmy Nelson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Nelson’s $2 million option has been declined by the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing the right-hander to become a free agent. Nelson is owed a $500,000 buyout. In early July, Nelson underwent back surgery and was out for the entire abbreviated 60-game season. He signed a $1.25 million, one-year guaranteed deal with the club. It’s been a rough three years for Nelson, who had a career year with the Brewers in 2017, posting a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts, with 199 strikeouts. But he missed all of 2018 after right shoulder surgery, and was limited to just 22 innings last season with Milwaukee due to elbow problems.