Days before election, Graham, Harrison debate for final time

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison are meeting for their second and final debate in a Senate matchup that has shattered fundraising records and commanded national attention. The two meet in Columbia on Friday night, just four days before Tuesday’s general election. More than a million ballots have been cast so far in South Carolina, breaking 2016 records. Some polls show the race as a neck-and-neck contest. A fundraising powerhouse, Harrison has amassed a record-setting war chest of more than $100 million. Graham has raked in cash of his own, raising about $67 million.