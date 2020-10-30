COVID-19 positivity rate above 13 percent in Region 1, 8 of 9 counties remain at warning level

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The COVID-19 positivity rate for Region 1 is back over 13%.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's seven-day positivity rate was up to 13.2% as of Oct. 27. This is the second time the region's rolling positivity rate has surpassed 13%, with the other time happening on Oct. 25.



Region 1 remains the only region under tier 2 mitigations by the state. Come Monday, 10 of the state's 11 regions will be under some form of COVID-19 mitigations.



As for specific counties, Boone County has the highest rolling positivity rate as of Oct. 27, according to IDPH at 18.2%.



Here's a look at the rolling positivity rates for Region 1 as of Oct. 27:

Boone County: 18.2%

Carroll County: 11.3%

DeKalb County: 9.9%

Jo Daviess County: 10.1%

Lee County: 12.9%

Ogle County: 10.5%

Stephenson County: 16.6%

Whiteside County: 14.7%

Winnebago County: 13.6%

Eight of the nine counties in region are considered to be at risk of COVID-19, according to IDPH. The only county NOT considered at risk by IPDH is Carroll County.

Statewide, health officials reported 6,943 new confirmed cases and 36 new deaths on Friday. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 402,401 cases, including 9,711 deaths.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 95,111 specimens for a total 7,637,209. As of last night, 3,092 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 673 patients were in the ICU and 288 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 23, 2020 – October 29, 2020 is 8.5%.