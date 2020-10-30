 Skip to Content

Byron residents raise money for Veterans during ‘Trek for Troops’

BYRON (WREX) — With Veterans Day right around the corner, members a part of the Byron community are taking part in 'Trek for Troops.'

It takes place at Nardi Hills Equine Prairie Preserve from Thursday through Sunday.

You can take part in a one-mile walk, a three-mile walk, or a five-mile walk.

Money raised from the event goes toward Darkhorse Lodge.

Friends and family of Alec Catherwood have been raising money to build the Darkhorse Lodge Retreat in Kentucky.

It will be available for combat Veterans of all branches to go to relax, fish, and spend time with other veterans.

It's being built in memory of Alec Catherwood.

Catherwood was a 19-year-old marine, and Byron native when he was killed in Afghanistan in 2010.

His family and friends are working toward raising enough money to finish the retreat.

Erin Chapman

Erin Chapman is a reporter at WREX. She joined the team in May 2020. Chapman grew up in Indianapolis, Indiana and graduated from the University of Dayton with a degree in Communication in 2020.

