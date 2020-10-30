Binny’s now open in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Binny's Bevarage Depot has more than 40 locations in Illinois, its newest one in Rockford.

The store held its grand opening Friday. It replaces the former Forever 21 clothing store in Forest Plaza on East State Street.

The store includes beer, wine and spirits.

"When you walk into a Binny's store, we have everything you want that you didn't even know you had wanted. So we can show you the best new wine, the greatest new liquor or beer and everyone has a smile on their face knowing that they're going to learn something that they didn't know about before they came into the store," said Jay Boyle, director of customer engagement.

Binny's said it also has a good connection to the local market with beer and wine from the area. The Rockford location is open seven days a week.