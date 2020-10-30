 Skip to Content

Belvidere bridge named after late Boone County Administrator

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A man who served Boone County for more than 30 years will have his name continue to be a part of the community.

The bridge on Pleasant Street near Poplar Grove Road in Belvidere is now known as the Ken Terrinoni Bridge. Terrinoni served as the Boone County Administrator from 1988 until his retirement last April.

Construction work began on the bridge back in March to put in a new structure. Boone County Board Chairman Karl Johnson honored Terrinoni with a speech.

"Ken, from the bottom of my heart and sincere gratitude for all that you have done for your 32 years as administrator, from all the boards you’ve served with and for our entire Boone County community, thank you for all you’ve done and congratulations on a job well done,” Johnson said.

The new bridge does include improvements in some of its amenities for residents, like new sidewalks and lighting.

