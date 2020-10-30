Belgian virus cases continue their rise; lockdown considered

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian coronavirus cases have continued their record rise ahead of a government meeting to consider even tougher restrictions on movements that would amount to a quasi-lockdown. After surpassing the spring record on Thursday, the number of patients in Belgian hospitals broke the 6,000-mark and stood at 6,187, a rise of 263 in a day. Virologist Steven Van Gught says, “Unfortunately, we cannot yet see the long-expected turnaround in figures.” After measures were beefed up earlier in the week, the government was to meet again later Friday to consider further restrictions. Non-essential shops are expected to face temporary closure.