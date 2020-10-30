Average weather ahead for Halloween 2020 compared to last year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a cloudy Thursday, the sunshine does return to wind down the work week. Chilly temperatures persist into the start of the weekend ahead of warm-up for Halloween.

Through Friday:

Thursday's cloud cover is forecast to gradually taper off through Friday morning, leaving behind abundant sunshine for the afternoon. High pressure remains parked over the Stateline through the start of the weekend.

Despite the sunshine expected late in the day, highs remain well below average for late October, with most areas on getting into the mid-40s. The reason for the chilly temperatures? Northerly winds, which remain sustained at between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

It's gradual shift eastward means southerly winds return overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Halloween look-ahead:

Unlike 2019s record-smashing 3.1" snowfall, this year features sunshine and near-average temperatures.

What a difference a year makes, huh?

Highs Saturday afternoon top out in the upper 50s with blustery southwesterly winds pulling in those warmer temperatures. Gusts Saturday could approach 35 miles per hour at times.

Saturday features abundant sunshine and breezy conditions. Trick-or-treaters early in the day will need to hold on to any costume details that could fly away.

An approaching cold front overnight Saturday into early Sunday could mean an isolated shower.

Sunny, windy, and much cooler:

A stout cold front is forecast to slide through Northern Illinois late Saturday. This could spark a stray shower, but more than likely, most remain dry. If you see any shower activity develop, it would be between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.

Cloud cover tapers pretty quickly by Sunday afternoon, with highs behind the cold front not even making it to 40°. On top of that, wind chills are going to be in the upper teens to lower 20s at times through Sunday afternoon.

Wind gusts Sunday near 40 MPH make for wind chills in the 20s at times.

Speaking of winds, gusts could approach 40 miles per hour through Sunday. For any Halloween decorations still hanging Sunday, you'll want to make sure they are well-secured before those winds pick up.

Warming up next week:

If you cannot stomach the thought of shivering Sunday afternoon, look no further than the warm-up ahead by the middle of next week. Temperatures look to climb to between 5° and 10° above average through mid-to-late next week. This places highs into the middle 60s in the Rockford area.