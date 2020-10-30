As anger rises, thousands of Muslims protest French cartoons

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Thousands of Muslims in Pakistan are joining anti-France protests, as the French president’s vow to protect the right to caricature the Prophet Muhammad continues to roil the Muslim world. More protests, largely organized by Islamists, are expected across the region, including Lebanon and the Gaza Strip. In Afghanistan, a member of an Islamist party warned the French president that insulting the prophet of Islam could ignite a third world war. The protests come amid rising tensions between France and Muslim-majority nations, which flared up earlier this month when a young Muslim beheaded a French schoolteacher who had shown caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in class.