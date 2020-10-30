Alabama county plans fence to protect Confederate monument

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama county plans to spend $3,500 building a fence to protect a Confederate monument outside the courthouse. The stone marker and accompanying rebel flag outside the Marshall County Courthouse have been the scene of repeated protests during national demonstrations against the police killing of George Floyd. The commission chair says leaders plan to erect a fence around the monument to protect it and other memorials outside the building in Albertville. Sheriff Phil Sims says deputies have been called repeatedly about people touching or placing items on the monuments. A Confederate heritage group installed the Civil War monument in 1996.