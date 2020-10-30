A warm, but breezy Halloween ahead for the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A high-pressure system keeps the area on the clear and cooler side into Saturday morning. However, warm air pushes in on Saturday and a cold front on Sunday. This is setting us up for a whirlwind of breezy conditions and different temperatures during the weekend.

CLEAR SKIES, BUT BREEZY WEEKEND

High pressure is a friend for most of us because it provides us with dry, clear, but mostly cooler weather. This is what was regulating the preputial sunshine that we saw on Friday along with the highs resting into the 40's. However, A low-pressure system is right behind and plans to push the high out of the Stateline. Thankfully, the onset of cloud cover is not expected throughout most of the weekend. Sunshine and clear skies will last through the weekend. The only hiccup might come late Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front moves in. However, shower chances to look too minimal and most should remain dry.

Instead, we pick up gusty winds. Wind speeds will be as high as 35 on Saturday out of the south. This will lead to problems for motorists driving this weekend. Driving along US-20, I-90, and I-88 to name a few will be a challenge at times Saturday so be cautious. This will also might be problematic for certain Halloween costumes with hats or other non-connected accessories. Sunday winds may clock in even faster at 40 MPH during the weekend.

UP, THEN DOWN HIGHS:

Highs for Saturday will rise into the middle 50's. This will be because of the warm front that slides in during the day. Temperatures this Halloween are on par with our standard high temperatures that are expected for the Stateline. Average highs are usually in the middle 50's for late October. Actually, this is where most Halloween highs have landed based on data from the NWS. The next highest are 40's and 60's followed by the '70s. Extreme temperatures like the '80s and '30s are very rare. For example, Halloween of 2019 at 33°F.

Enjoy the 50's on Saturday because the upper 30's and lower 40's return for Sunday. Adding temperatures like this to the breezy winds make for a very cold day ahead. Do not worry! We are expected to see a warm-up by the next work week. Here come the 60's!