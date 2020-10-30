2 more ex-eBay employees admit to roles in harassment scheme

BOSTON (AP) — Two more former eBay Inc. employees have admitted to their roles in a campaign to terrorize a Massachusetts couple with threatening social media messages and disturbing deliveries of things like live spiders sent to their home. Brian Gilbert and Stephanie Stockwell pleaded guilty on Thursday to charges of conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses. Emails seeking comment were sent to their attorneys on Friday. They are among seven former eBay employees charged in the scheme to harass the couple, who authorities say published an online newsletter with articles that were critical of the company.