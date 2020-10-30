13 WREX to air 1-hour election preview special on Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Election day is just days away and we here at 13 WREX want to make sure you're informed when you vote, whether its in-person or by mail. That's why 13 WREX is airing a 1-hour Decision 2020 special election show at 10 a.m. on Sunday, right after Meet the Press.



Our special will breakdown local races, such as the Winnebago County Board Chairman, the Winnebago County State's Attorney and several races for seats in the Illinois House of Representatives.



We'll have special long form interviews with several candidates, including for the Winnebago County State's Attorney. Democrat Paul Carpenter takes on Republican J. Hanley. The winner of the race will take over for current Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.



One of the more hotly contested races is for the 68th District of the Illinois House. Republican incumbent John Cabello will take on Democratic challenger Dave Vella. We'll sit down with Rep. Cabello and Vella to get their thoughts on a variety of topics.



It's not only candidate races we'll be helping you get ready for. We'll breakdown the income tax amendment on the ballot and explain what it means for you.



