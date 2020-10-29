YMCA Child Care Center in Rochelle to close indefinitely

ROCHELLE (WREX) — A place that helps take care of children will close its doors indefinitely.

YMCA Child Care Center is shutting down. Brittany Furman, a teacher at the facility, says staff were told Wednesday the building will close. She says staff were told the center was not making any money. The facility has had to close in the past due to COVID-19. When open, classroom sizes had to be smaller. Furman says the closure will have an impact in the community.

"This place has been here for almost 50 years, the day care in town," said Furman. "It could hold 133 kids. So it's definitely going to hurt some families."

If you are a parent impacted by this closure, the City of Rochelle says one resource you can use is 4-C. The group can refer you to a licensed daycare provider. You can call 815-758-8149 or visit their website by clicking here.