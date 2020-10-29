Yes, daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 1 in Illinois

Yes, daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 1 in IllinoisNew
(WEEK/WSIL) -- Yes, we are turning our clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time ends -- because legislation to change it did not get passed.
The Illinois Senate passed SB533 in November 2019 which aimed to make daylight saving time permanent all-year-round.
That legislation did not make through the Illinois House.
State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), one of the sponsors of the bill, said the decision has everything to do with health.
"The government just arbitrarily changing time twice a year has a significant impact on our health, on our productivity at work and on the economy."
Be sure to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night -- or remember to change them when you wake up Sunday morning.
Daylight savings time will go into effect again on Mar. 14, 2021.