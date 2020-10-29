 Skip to Content

Yes, daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 1 in Illinois

New
10:20 am , Top Stories
Daylight Saving Time

(WEEK/WSIL) -- Yes, we are turning our clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time ends -- because legislation to change it did not get passed.

The Illinois Senate passed SB533 in November 2019 which aimed to make daylight saving time permanent all-year-round.

That legislation did not make through the Illinois House.

State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), one of the sponsors of the bill, said the decision has everything to do with health.

"The government just arbitrarily changing time twice a year has a significant impact on our health, on our productivity at work and on the economy."

Be sure to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night -- or remember to change them when you wake up Sunday morning.

Daylight savings time will go into effect again on Mar. 14, 2021.

Author Profile Photo

25 News

Author Profile Photo

News 3

Related Articles

Skip to content