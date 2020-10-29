Yes, daylight saving time ends Sunday, Nov. 1 in Illinois

(WEEK/WSIL) -- Yes, we are turning our clocks back this weekend as daylight saving time ends -- because legislation to change it did not get passed.

The Illinois Senate passed SB533 in November 2019 which aimed to make daylight saving time permanent all-year-round.

That legislation did not make through the Illinois House.

State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill), one of the sponsors of the bill, said the decision has everything to do with health.

"The government just arbitrarily changing time twice a year has a significant impact on our health, on our productivity at work and on the economy."

Be sure to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night -- or remember to change them when you wake up Sunday morning.

Daylight savings time will go into effect again on Mar. 14, 2021.