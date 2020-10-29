Schools confused following conflicting guidelines by the state and IHSA

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last few days can be described as a whirlwind for athletic directors.

On October 27, Governor JB Pritzker designated basketball as a high risk sport, putting the season on hold. The next day, IHSA gave the green light for schools to go ahead with the season. On October 29, schools are still sifting through the information, and more importantly , deciding whether or not to play basketball this winter.

The most difficult factor when making that decision revolves around liability. Governor Pritzker said that schools would take on some level of liability by playing high school sports, but the lack of clarity frustrates many athletic directors including Henry Robison at Lutheran High School.

"Where does that liability fall?" Robison said. "Does the IHSA take that liability? Does each individual school take that liability if they decide to play? That just needs a little more fine tuning, and you kind of wish the governor and IHSA would have been a bit more unified in this decision."

Christian Life High School Athletic Director, Dennis Myers, says the Northeaster Athletic Conference has their plan to address the liability issue.

"We are looking at having a waiver signed by the players and the parents," Myers said. "It would set the school apart so it wouldn't be held responsible if a student athlete gets COIVD."

But the ultimate decision won't be made by any of these schools for some time. The Big Northern conference meets again next Thursday, the NAC doesn't meet again until November 19, and some schools weren't even ready to commit to any plans like RPS who provided the following statement:

"We're unable to formally commit to any plans yet, but we hope our students are able to play and compete," the district said. "We hope to start all winter sports on November 16 . Although the IHSA determined that they would permit basketball, the ISBE and IDPH are not in agreement and may issue some mandates in the coming days that could prevent a basketball season from occurring. With that said, we are excited to begin approved winter offerings for our students."

