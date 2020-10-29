Rolling Saints eye 4th straight win when they visit Bears

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints eye their fourth straight win when they visit the Chicago Bears. The Saints beat Carolina last week and went 3-0 in their fourth unbeaten October in a row. They trail Tampa Bay by a half- game in the NFC South. Chicago got dominated by the Rams in a 24-10 loss at Los Angeles on Monday night. That knocked the Bears out of the NFC North lead and fueled more doubts whether they are as good as their record of 5-2.