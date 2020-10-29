Rockford triple party bus shooter gets public defender, wants new trial

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A man convicted of shooting and killing three people on a Rockford party bus in 2018 drops his lawyer for a public defender and wants a new trial.

Raheem King was in court Thursday afternoon. His motion to drop his lawyer and get a public defender was granted by Judge Debra Schafer.

He now wants a new trial, alleging he was not given a speedy or fair one and that his former lawyer did not show him all the evidence. King also alleged he did not see some of the witness interview videos until the trial was underway.

King was convicted in August of shooting and killing Martavies Blake, Daijon Sistrunk, and Sean Anderson. King shot the three men on a party bus he'd invited them on and rented for his 22nd birthday celebration in April 2018.

A date has not been set to determine if King will get a new trial. He has not been sentenced.