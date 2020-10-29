Rockford Police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office sponsor non-profit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two law enforcement agencies in Rockford have sponsored a non-profit.

Both the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s

Office came together on Wednesday to present their checks for their sponsorship of 815 ALIVE and its Education Department.



815 Live was created by Brandon Gordon, who says the non-profit is dedicated to giving kids a place to be kids while on their journey to becoming great adults.



The non-profits mission is to inspire the youth of Rockford to love, respect and cherish life by promoting self-love, a love for others, and a love for their community.

Gordon decided the best way to help kids during the pandemic was to provide a safe place for children doing remote learning. He's partnered with the Rockford Art Museum and more than a dozen children to their online classwork there.

Volunteers help the children with their work, and the kids are provided breakfast and lunch at no cost.

815 Alive is currently accepting applications for new students to join the program. For more information, click here.