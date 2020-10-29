Rockford police officer’s attorney fights to have case dismissed

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond appeared before Winnebago County Judge Debra Schafer on Thursday.

His attorney had previously filed a motion to dismiss his case. In that motion it alleges the grand jury was provided false and misleading information which led to an inaccurate indictment.

Thurmond has been charged with criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint for an alleged assault that took place May 24th, 2019.

On Thursday, prosecutors filed a response to the defense's motion to dismiss. Thurmond's next court date will be November 25th.