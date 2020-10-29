Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau gains national recognition

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) won two awards from the Sports Events and Tourism Association.



The group won the 2020 Event Marketing Campaign of the Year award for the Olympic Table Tennis Trials held in Rockford.



The other award won is Locally Created Event of the Year. The event was Jurassic Park Rockford, which were watch parties for the 2019 NBA Finals that featured Rockford native Fred Vanvleet, who would go on to win his first championship.



The RACVB say it has won five National Sports Tourism awards since 2016.