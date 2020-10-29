Riverview Ice House escapes closure for now, park district hopes to secure funding

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A controversial plan to close Riverview Ice House in downtown Rockford is put on hold for now, according to the Rockford Park District, which owns and operates the ice rink.

According to a presentation from Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine to the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners, organizations have come forward expressing interest in funding renovation at the 45-year-old building that sits next to the Rock River.

Due to this interest, the park district said the board of commissioners will no longer take action on a plan earlier this month to close Riverview and consolidate services at Carlson Ice Arena in Loves Park.

The park district estimates roughly $6 million would be needed to completely replace the mechanical/refrigeration system, hockey boards and glass along with additional renovations needed throughout the facility. In addition, the district would need a sustainable revenue stream to help offset the tax subsidy of $351,958 currently needed to operate two ice facilities.

Due to the mechanical issues that leaves Riverview Ice House vulnerable to breaking down, the board asked for a conceptual agreement from the interested stakeholders in Riverview Ice House to be drawn up in the next two to three weeks. The Rockford Park District didn't identify those interested in contributing money to keep the ice rink running and afloat.

The district said it would need to have funds secured or pledged by the end of the year in order to meet specific deadlines. The design and bidding process would need to begin in January and replacing the entire refrigeration system and complete other capital upgrades would need to take place in the summer of 2021.

"We are so thankful to those that have invested in and supported their Rockford Park District,” Sandine said. “We love Riverview Ice House and are proud of the heavy investment the District has made over the years in the heart of the city and downtown Rockford. We would love to keep Riverview Ice House open for generation after generation to enjoy. This facility is an important part of our history, and remains a priority today but we need help so we can have strong neighborhoods and strong facilities for years to come.”

After the park district's 2020 Action Plan was made public, dozens of community members in Rockford, including some local leaders, penned a letter to the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners to call for the board to save Riverview Ice House, and "threaten to end programming at the UW Health Sports Factory," according to the letter.



The same group, known as Save Riverview Ice House, sent a letter to the park district on Thursday, thanking the board for its decision to halt plans on closing the facility.



“On behalf of the Save Riverview Ice House coalition, I want to thank all the citizens who let their voices be heard on our website as well as via our Change.org petition,” said Jay Graham, member of Save Riverview Ice House. “And I want to thank the Park District for listening. Riverview is an important asset in our downtown economy, our urban neighborhoods and the entire regional ice skating community. It's good to know we can join forces to restore it and keep it open for generations to come."