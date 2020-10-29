Police: Mother pretended baby was in SUV when it was stolen

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities have charged a Chicago woman with filing a false police report after she told police that her SUV had been stolen with her 7-month-old son inside. Thirty-year-old Sade Owens appeared in court Wednesday on the felony charge. On Monday, police found the baby unharmed at a babysitter’s home after a frantic search in which police deployed a helicopter and canine units. They say Owens told officers she filed the false report after “some lady” told her that her stolen vehicle would be found much quicker if she told officers her baby was inside.