 Skip to Content

Police: Kentucky officer kills man during altercation

10:47 am National news from the Associated Press

CADIZ, Ky. (AP) — Police say an officer with a Kentucky sheriff’s department has fatally shot a man during an altercation. Kentucky State Police said in a statement that the altercation occurred shortly after the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to a home in Cadiz. The statement says the responding officer shot 44-year-old Bennie “Shawn” Biby. The man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Authorities did not release the races of those involved or give additional details about the shooting. An autopsy on Biby was scheduled for Thursday.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content