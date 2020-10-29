Mike Tyson, Roy Jones promise a fight in “exhibition” return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. got permission from California’s athletic commission to return to the boxing ring next month because their fight would be strictly an exhibition of their once-unparalleled skills. These 50-something former champions say they’re taking this showdown far more seriously than any exhibition. Promoters of the pay-per-view spectacle announced that Los Angeles’ Staples Center will be the site of the 54-year-old Tyson’s return to boxing on Nov. 28 for an eight-round main event against the 51-year-old Jones.