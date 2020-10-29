Mercyhealth dresses NICU babies in Halloween costumes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Nurses at Mercyhealth make sure families don't miss out on dressing their babies up for Halloween.

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit were dressed up as characters like Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, a sunflower, an owl, butterly, bee and much more.

All 50 costumes were handmade by NICU nurse JoAnn Gorsline.

“Halloween is different for everyone this year so doing this for our parents offers a sense of normalcy for them,” said JoAnn. “To be able to take pictures with these costumes provides a wonderful memory they can have for years to come.”

This is the third Halloween that nurses have dressed up babies in adorable costumes.