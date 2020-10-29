Investigators call for witnesses to come forward in Tyris Jones case

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Authorities are calling for any potential witnesses in an officer involved shooting case to come forward.



On October 2nd, Tyris Jones was shot in the back multiple times by a Rockford Police Officer.



Winnebago County Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross has said Rockford police attempted to make a traffic stop after they spotted a vehicle they had under investigation and a man wanted on outstanding warrant, later identified as Jones.



As the suspect fled, authorities say Jones approached another motorist with what appeared to be a weapon, which is when Officer Dominick McNiece shot Jones, hitting him three times. Hite Ross says no weapon was found.



Jones was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition. Jones has since been released and is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on three outstanding warrants.



On Wednesday, Jones' attorney, Nenye Uche, accused the Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force of not being transparent in their investigation. Uche also claimed the task force wasn't talking to all of the witnesses on scene.



Authorities are now calling for witnesses to come forward to speak to investigators. If you or anyone you know has information on the case, you're being asked to contact the Illinois State Police at (815)-987-7844.



The investigation is open and ongoing.



