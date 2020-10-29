Indiana girl, 8, dies after being shot while doing homework

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old northwest Indiana girl has died days after she was shot in the head by stray gunfire as she did her homework. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says Timya Andrews died Wednesday at Comer Children’s Hospital, where she had been hospitalized in critical condition since the Oct. 22 shooting in East Chicago. Police have said someone outside the home fired 16 shots from an automatic weapon. One stray bullet struck Timya in the head as she did her homework on the living room floor. No suspects were in custody as of Wednesday.