Illinois State Police District 16 commander to retire Sunday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Captain Carl Heintz, the commander of Illinois State Police District 16, will hang up his trooper hat on Sunday and retire from the force.

Captain Heintz has been the face of ISP in the stateline since 2018. He is a Persian Gulf war veteran and graduated from the state police academy in 1995.

He says it is going to be tough to leave the greatest Troopers anyone could hope to meet, but he is leaving them in great shape and the best care.

Lieutenant Joseph Blanchette will leader District 16 starting Sunday.

