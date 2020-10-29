Illinois high court seeks volunteers to work on appeal cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court is recruiting more volunteer lawyers to speed up criminal appeals. The appeal process at times is so long the defendant has completed his prison term before their appeal is decided. The high court in February launched a six-month pilot program in Cook County to take up the backlog. The Chicago Sun-Times reports 75 attorneys volunteered and they’ve adopted 45 cases and filed 18 briefs. Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne M. Burke says the program has reduced the backlog of criminal appeals cases in northern Illinois. Now, the program is being extended to the entire state beginning in December.