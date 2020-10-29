IL Gaming Board explains decision to delay Hard Rock Casino approval

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Just a day after the year deadline for the approval of Rockford's Hard Rock Casino and eight other state licenses, the Illinois Gaming Board held a special meeting and explained the reason for the delay.

Hard Rock and the other IL license applicants received word late Tuesday night that the approval for their licenses would take longer than expected. Rockford's decision could take up to six more months.

"Like all private government agencies and private businesses, the board's work has been impacted by COVID-19" said IGB Administrator Marcus Fruchter. "This is not an excuse or a crutch, it is simply an acknowledgement that work and life are different in a global pandemic."

Fruchter when on to say that the board had to divert its attention to the health and safety of Illinoisans during COVID-19, and the pandemic made route activities to approve licenses hard to do.

Hard Rock was on the agenda, but not for approval of its license. Instead, it was granted approval to make a change to its application. Fruchter made it very clear in the meeting what that vote was for.

Hard Rock and the City of Rockford sent in the casino license application on October 28, 2019. By law, the IGB had a year to make a decision on the license application or give an extension and when it expects to make the decision, that extension is six months.

"I understand that all the applicants for new casino licenses were advised late yesterday (Tuesday) by the Illinois Gaming Board that it may be another 6 months before a preliminary suitability determination will be made," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said in a statement to 13 WREX. "I am very disappointed. I hope it won’t be another 6 months before we have the determination, especially since we have only one applicant unlike other communities that have multiple applications. We believe Hard Rock is working diligently with the IGB to move this process forward. At the City, we too are committed to doing what we can to get this done as expeditiously as possible."

"We understand the complexity of work to be done by the Illinois Gaming Board in thoroughly reviewing the application and the delays COVID-19 has added to the process. The Hard Rock Casino Rockford team continues to comply with all requests for information, and we are hopeful and excited to continue moving forward," Pam Maher, Spokesperson for the Hard Rock Casino Rockford said in a statement.

Until the casino is approved, no construction can be done and the temporary location at Giovanni's on North Bell School Road cannot happen.

"I would love to see construction on the temporary casino start soon, but since that is not allowed, we will continue to wait on this project, which will bring much-needed jobs and revenue to the community," the statement from the mayor said.