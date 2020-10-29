Grand jury indicts Winnebago County coroner on 37 felony counts of theft, forgery, misconduct

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz and his wife, Michelle Hintz, are indicted by a grand jury on numerous charges, including stealing government funds, forgery and misconduct, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

Bill Hintz, 50, is charged with 37 felony counts, including two counts of theft, which carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison; 12 counts of forgery, which carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison; and 23 counts of official misconduct, which also carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Michelle Hintz, 50, faces seven felony counts, including four counts of theft, which carry a maximum sentence of up to seven years in prison; and three counts of unlawful use of a credit card, which carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

The Illinois State Police investigated the fraudulent use of a Winnebago County gasoline card and credit card issues to Bill Hintz, for use in his official duty as Winnebago County coroner.

Prosecutors allege from April 2018 to July 2020, the couple used county funds for personal expenditures. According to the indictments, Hintz allegedly spent more than $10,000 of taxpayer money on hotel rooms, car rentals, gasoline and tolls unrelated to county business. Michelle Hints is accused of being directly involved with the unauthorized use of her husband's county credit cards.

The indictment also alleges Bill Hintz altered and submitted to the county, various hotel billing statements to support what he purported to be authorized credit card spending. Prior to submission, Hintz allegedly altered bills from stays at a Courtyard by Marriott in Auburn Hills, Michigan; a Courtyard by Marriott in Cranberry, Pa.; a Drury Inn & Suites in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; a Holiday Inn Express in Buffalo, New York.; and a Crowne Plaza in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Raoul alleged Hintz even created a fake agenda as proof of his attendance at a conference in New York to justify his stay in Buffalo earlier in 2020, despite there being no evidence of his actual registration or attendance.

“Government employees have an obligation to use government funds and property responsibly and this includes elected officials.” Raoul said. “Taxpayers must be able to trust that those who they elect to represent them will use that trust for the public good and not to enrich themselves.”

The Attorney General’s office is prosecuting the case based on a referral by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s office. Bill and Michelle Hintz’s next court date is set for Nov. 4.

Bill Hintz is running uncontested in the Nov. 3 election for county coroner. He has said he will not step down from his duties as coroner.