Decreasing clouds through Friday before sunshine into the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The big news for the upcoming weekend looks to be temperatures, breezy winds, and rollercoaster highs. However, we have to get through a few clouds and cooler temperatures first.

LINGERING CLOUDS AND COOL:

This evening - early Friday: Temperatures for the evening are going to fall even cooler than yesterday's lows. We welcome in a new round of upper 20's across the Stateline to kick off yet another morning. This will occur because cloud cover will be filtering out of the Stateline through the night. However, some mid-level clouds will slowly arrive in the early morning to hopefully wean off any chance for cooler AM Highs.

Friday - Friday night: Do you want more sunshine for the Stateline on Friday? Well, I am happy to announce that you are getting your wish. Cloud cover will slowly move out of the region into the afternoon. Temperatures remain un-helped though as highs only make it into the 30's once again. The good news, breezy winds exit unlike what we saw on Tuesday. The highs winds will get will be 5 MPH out of the northwest. Where that begins to change is Friday night. Winds shift from the northwest to the south. Wind speeds will reach up to 10 MPH to foreshadow a breezy weekend ahead. Also yes, temperatures will see a slight bump thanks to those southerly even with the clear skies.

The sunshine keeps coming the upcoming weekend.

BREEZY WITH A QUICK WARM UP :

Saturday - Sunday: Sunshine and warmer highs return for the spooky season. Temperatures will rise into the middle to upper 50's across the Stateline. We can thank a warm front that is along with a frontal system. This front system will also be the reason why we keep breezy winds for the weekend. Wind speeds through Sunday will be as highs as 40 MPH in the Stateline. This will certainly cause problems to any motorists out on the roadways this weekend and could blow down any Halloween or other holiday decorations. A cold front pushes through Saturday night bringing in more clouds, but rain is not expected.

Here is a breakdown of the biggest winds we see through Sunday.

On that note, we remain dry for the foreseeable future. The next 10 days will be dry at least through the upcoming Election on Tuesday as highs stay warm (almost near the '60s) most days.