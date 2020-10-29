DC releases bodycam footage from fatal crash amid protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in the nation’s capital have released body camera footage from a fatal vehicle accident during a police chase that has sparked two days of protests and clashes. Twenty-year-old Karon Hylton died in a hospital after his moped crashed into a car Friday night while he was being pursued by police. At issue in this case is an interpretation of what constitutes a “chase” and whether police were justified in pursuing Hylton. City police regulations forbid high-speed pursuits over minor traffic violations. Police have said officers tried to stop Hylton because he was riding his moped on the sidewalk without a helmet.