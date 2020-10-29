COVID-19 related deaths, hospitalizations, positivity rate all continue to rise in Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois is not trending in the right direction for COVID-19.



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state is now seeing numbers higher than we saw in the spring.



Here's a look at the 7-day average number of new cases, according to IDPH:

Early May: 2,565

Mid-June: 590

End of October: 5,243

The governor says a rise in new cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations and death means there's meaningful transmission of the virus.

"We came into this month with an average of 1,570 patients in the hospital fighting COVID-19. Today...that average is up to 2,700 and growing," said Gov. Pritzker.

Not only are hospitalizations up, but those requiring ventilators are also going up. Gov. Pritzker says the number of patients on ventilators for COVID-19 are up 61% since the start of October.

The governor also acknowledged not everyone who is on a ventilator will be able to come off of one.

"Deaths are a lagging indicator, and we can see in these numbers the consequences of rising case rates and hospitalizations and ICUs and ventilators across our state from weeks ago. And, unfortunately, I'm afraid we can expect worse to come," said Gov. Pritzker. "Deaths from COVID-19 are up 82% since the beginning of October, when we were averaging 23 lives lost each day. Now, we're at 41 lives lost each day. That means that every day we are averaging another 41 mothers and fathers, children, grandparents no longer with us."

Earlier on Thursday, the state reported 6,363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 56 deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 395,458 cases, including 9,675 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,056 specimens for a total 7,542,098. As of last night, 3,030 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 643 patients were in the ICU and 269 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 22, 2020 – October 28, 2020 is 8.2%.



Starting Sunday, 9 of the state's 11 regions will be under some form of COVID-19 mitigations. Regions 4, 5, 7, 8 and 10 are already under tier 1 mitigations with Region 11, Chicago, starting tier 1 mitigations on Friday. Region 9, Lake and McHenry counties, will be under tier 1 mitigations starting on Saturday. Region 3, west central Illinois, will be under tier 1 mitigations starting Sunday morning.



Region 1, which contains the Rockford area, has been under tier 2 mitigations since this past Sunday.