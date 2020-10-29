COVID-19 positivity rate drops slightly in Region 1, remains above 12 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 remains above 12% in Region 1.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region's positivity rate was at 12.9% as of Oct. 26, a slight drop from 13% on Oct. 25.



Eight of the nine counties in Region 1 had a seven-day positivity rate above 10%.



Here's a full look at each county's positivity rate as of Oct. 26, according to IDPH:

Boone County: 16.4%

Carroll County: 10.7%

DeKalb County: 9.6%

Jo Daviess County: 10%

Lee County: 13.7%

Ogle County: 10.3%

Stephenson County: 16.7%

Whiteside County: 14.3%

Winnebago County: 13.5%

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.



Region 1 is the only region in the state under what the state calls tier 2 mitigations. Regions 4, 5, 7, 8 and 10 are already under tier 1 mitigations with Region 11, Chicago, starting tier 1 mitigations on Friday. Region 9, Lake and McHenry counties, will be under tier 1 mitigations starting on Saturday.



On Thursday, the state announced Region 3, west central Illinois, will be under tier 1 mitigations starting Sunday morning. In total, 9 of 11 regions have triggered one of the state’s failsafe state-action metric.



Statewide, IDPH reported 6,363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 56 deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 395,458 cases, including 9,675 deaths.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 83,056 specimens for a total 7,542,098. As of last night, 3,030 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 643 patients were in the ICU and 269 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.



The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 22, 2020 – October 28, 2020 is 8.2%.