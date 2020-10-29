Clouds return, ushering in a cooler pattern through late-week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hopefully you enjoyed the sunshine Wednesday, because clouds are back Thursday. The cloudy day ahead keeps temperatures well below average through the end of the work week.

Expect to see more clouds than sunshine Thursday.

Thursday cloudiness: A return to cloudy skies is ahead for the "gateway to the weekend". Clouds built into the Stateline overnight Wednesday, keeping temperatures between 10° and 15° warmer than where they started Wednesday morning. As you prepare for the day ahead, expect temperatures generally in the upper 30s to near 40° through much of the day, with highs only in the middle 40s.

Why so cloudy?: It should come as no surprise, but the cooler seasons tend to bring more cloud cover to the Stateline. The reason for this is two-fold: 1) lower sun angle, which tends to keep cloud cover around longer and 2) wind direction.



Cloudy skies have made a comeback for Thursday.

Since October 1st, Rockford has observed twelve cloudy days. Of those twelve mostly cloudy to completely overcast days, a majority of days have featured winds from either the northwest, north, northeast, east, or southeast.

Winds Thursday are going to be out of the north and could be gusty at times. Already early Thursday, winds have gusted to close to 30 MPH in Rockford. Expect those kind of gusts to persist through much of the day, adding an extra bit of chill to the forecast.

Winds out of the north Thursday add a bit of extra chill to the forecast.

Friday sunshine (eventually): Clouds stick around through Friday morning, but a return to sunshine looks possible by the afternoon. This doesn't necessarily mean wall-to-wall sunshine, as it still appears as though a few passing clouds are likely.

Highs to wind down the work week approach the middle 40s, but warmer weather is ahead for Halloween.

Warm start to the weekend: Halloween falls on Saturday in 2020, which works out well for anyone wanting to safely celebrate the spooky holiday. While the trick-or-treaters might be scary, the weather will be far from it!

Halloween looks frightening, but not because of the forecast!

Sunshine rules to roost Saturday, with just a few passing clouds from time-to-time. Highs top out in the upper 50s thanks to the combination of sunshine and southwesterly winds.