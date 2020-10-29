Chinese leaders target ascent as a ‘technology power’

BEIJING (AP) — China’s leaders say they will speed up its development as a self-reliant “technology power” as a feud with Washington cuts access to U.S. components, hampering Beijing’s industrial ambitions. Leaders of the ruling Communist Party leaders made the announcement as they ended a meeting to draft a development blueprint for the state-dominated economy over the next five years. President Xi Jinping’s government is trying to limit damage from the Trump administration’s curbs on sales of processor chips and other technology to Chinese companies in a fight over security and spying. Those threaten to disrupt plans to create Chinese competitors in telecoms, biotech and other fields.