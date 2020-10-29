Chicago White Sox hire Tony La Russa as new manager

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Chicago White Sox have brought back an old face to manage the team.



On Thursday, the team announced they've hired Tony La Russa as the team's new manager. La Russa had first managed the club in 1979 and was fired midway through the 1986 season. In his first stint with the White Sox, La Russa complied a 522-510 record for the team.



La Russa has since managed the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals.



La Russa is also a member of baseball’s Hall of Fame, the third-winningest manager in baseball history, a three-time World Series champion and a four-time winner of the Manager of the Year Award.



La Russa last managed for the St. Cardinals in 2011.



La Russa just turned 76 years old earlier this month.