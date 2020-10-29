Typhoon, landslides leave 19 dead, 64 missing in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam’s state media say landslides set off by Typhoon Molave have killed at least 15 people and left 38 others missing in the country’s central region. The casualties from the landslides bring the death toll to at least 19 with about 64 missing, including 26 crew members from two fishing boats that sank Wednesday as the typhoon approached. Rescuers were digging for survivors and crews were trying to open a road to bring more equipment into a village cut off by damage. Officials say Molave was the worst typhoon to hit the country in 20 years.