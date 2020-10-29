14 DeKalb County businesses in violation of regional coronavirus restrictions

DEKALB COUNTY (WREX) — It's been close to a month since Illinois put stricter coronavirus mitigations in place for our region, which included bars and restaurants having to close indoor dining.



However, some businesses decided to stay open.



It's an issue being seen not just in Winnebago County, but across Region 1.



DeKalb County has received complains about 14 businesses violating the restrictions put in by the state.



The process DeKalb County has to get that information is similar to Winnebago County.



After several visits from the health department, restaurants that refuse to comply multiple times could face closures through pulling a food permit.



"Our enforcement process is complaint-driven so we're not out patrolling looking for violations of the mitigations at this point," Lisa Gonzalez of the DeKalb County Health Department said.



"We essentially are getting complaints from the public asking them to provide their name and phone number when they're willing to."



For comparison, there are 40 businesses in Winnebago County who have received complaints of violating the new COVID-19 mitigations.